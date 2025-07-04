Trump acknowledges Putin does not intend to stop war in Ukraine after talking to him

US President Donald Trump has stated in another comment to journalists about his conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin that the latter has no intention of ending the war.

Source: Trump in a comment to journalists

Details: Trump repeatedly said he was "not happy" with the conversation and once again reiterated, as he has many times before, that "if he were president, this war would never have happened."

Quote: "I’m very disappointed by the conversation I had today with President Putin, because I don’t think he’s there. I don't think he's looking to stop. And that’s too bad. This is Biden's war." [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Background:

Putin had earlier said he would hold a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump on 3 July.

Trump later confirmed that the call was scheduled for 10:00 US time (17:00 Kyiv time).

After the call, the US president said he had not made any progress in efforts to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

