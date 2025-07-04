All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump acknowledges Putin does not intend to stop war in Ukraine after talking to him

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 4 July 2025, 11:08
Trump acknowledges Putin does not intend to stop war in Ukraine after talking to him
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has stated in another comment to journalists about his conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin that the latter has no intention of ending the war.

Source: Trump in a comment to journalists

Details: Trump repeatedly said he was "not happy" with the conversation and once again reiterated, as he has many times before, that "if he were president, this war would never have happened."

Advertisement:

Quote: "I’m very disappointed by the conversation I had today with President Putin, because I don’t think he’s there. I don't think he's looking to stop. And that’s too bad. This is Biden's war." [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Background:

  • Putin had earlier said he would hold a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump on 3 July.
  • Trump later confirmed that the call was scheduled for 10:00 US time (17:00 Kyiv time).
  • After the call, the US president said he had not made any progress in efforts to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpPutinwar
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy calls conversation with Trump most productive and announces agreements on air defence
UN secretary general condemns Russian strikes on Ukraine and warns of nuclear safety risk
Trump's favourite newspaper The New York Post calls for arming Kyiv
Ukraine attacks plant producing elements for Russian weapons in Chuvashia
Ukraine's commander-in-chief inspects Kharkiv Oblast amid threat of new offensives by Russia – photo
Trump pledges continued support for Ukraine after Zelenskyy call
All News
Trump
Trump comments on situation regarding suspension of weapon supplies to Ukraine
Trump says he has made no progress in talks with Putin on ending war in Ukraine
Kremlin reveals details of Putin–Trump phone call
RECENT NEWS
21:31
Russia attacks Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast with Grad MLRS and kamikaze drones, injuring one man – photos
21:05
Zelenskyy calls conversation with Trump most productive and announces agreements on air defence
19:01
UN secretary general condemns Russian strikes on Ukraine and warns of nuclear safety risk
18:35
Russia attacks Nikopol district with drones and artillery, injuring one woman and damaging houses – photos
18:04
Germany's Greens demand Chancellor Merz increase aid to Ukraine
17:43
Trump's favourite newspaper The New York Post calls for arming Kyiv
17:18
Ukraine signs agreements with US and Denmark on joint production of weapons and drones
17:07
BlackRock halts talks on investment fund for Ukraine after Trump's victory – Bloomberg
17:01
Russians attack Kherson Oblast, killing 70-year-old woman
16:45
Ukraine attacks plant producing elements for Russian weapons in Chuvashia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: