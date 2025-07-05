Ukrainian drones attack several Russian regions – videos

Explosions, fires and mobile internet disruptions have been recorded in several Russian regions after a nighttime UAV attack.

Source: Saratov Oblast Governor Roman Busargin; Russian Telegram channels

Details: Russian authorities and eyewitnesses claimed that drones had attacked several facilities in the Russian cities of Cheboksary, Engels and Saratov on the night of 4-5 July.

Busargin said drone debris had damaged residential buildings in Engels and Saratov.

Engels residents reported on social media a series of explosions near the military air base.

Drones attacked industrial business premises in Cheboksary. Videos posted on social media show a large‑scale fire. The city experienced mobile internet disruptions after the attack.

The Astra Telegram channel reported that police had blocked access to the territory of JSC VNDIR-Progres plant, which manufactures Kometa receivers for the Russians that protect Russian drones from Ukrainian electronic warfare systems.

In addition, NASA's fire‑monitoring system recorded a fire on the territory of the Borisoglebsk military air base in Voronezh Oblast.

The Ukrainian military command did not comment on the situation at the time of publication. Ukrainska Pravda is currently unable to independently verify this information.

Updated: Later in the morning, Voronezh Oblast Governor Alexander Gusev stated that "over 25 drones were destroyed overnight in four municipal districts of the oblast".

