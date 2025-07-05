UK intelligence analyses death of deputy commander of Russian Navy

The UK Defence Intelligence community believes that the killing of Russian generals could negatively affect the command structure in some units of the Russian Armed Forces.

Details: The UK intelligence reports that the recently killed Mikhail Gudkov, deputy commander of the Russian Navy, became at least the second high-ranking general to die since the beginning of the year.

In total, since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has lost at least 16 generals, as stated in the review.

"The loss of so many high-ranking officers is likely to have had the effect of undermining command and control in parts of the Russian Armed Forces. This has likely contributed to Russian tactical and operational difficulties during the conflict," UK intelligence notes.

Major General Gudkov was killed on 2 July in Kursk Oblast.

Gudkov was appointed deputy commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy at the end of March, and before that, he commanded the 155th Marine Brigade, which was involved in the executions of Ukrainian military personnel.

Last week, UK intelligence pointed to the scale of unauthorised desertion from the Russian army.

