Ukrainian partisans disrupt Russian logistics in Donetsk Oblast with sabotage

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 6 July 2025, 06:48
Photo: ATESH

Partisans of the ATESH movement have said that they staged a sabotage by disabling a relay cabinet near Debaltseve in Donetsk Oblast. [ATESH is a military partisan movement operating in the occupied territories of Ukraine and in Russia, created by Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars in September 2022 following Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine – ed.]

Source: ATESH on Telegram

Details: The partisans noted that their sabotage near Debaltseve disrupted logistics and delayed the supply of occupation troops on the Donetsk front.

Quote from ATESH: "This section of the road is important for providing troops on the priority front for the Russian occupiers.

It is not by chance that we chose this particular point for the strike, trains carrying fuel, ammunition and equipment regularly pass here.

Delays in supplies directly affect the reduction of the combat capability of the occupation army".

partisansDonetsk OblastRusso-Ukrainian war
