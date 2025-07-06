Russia launches massive drone attack on Mykolaiv port infrastructure
Sunday, 6 July 2025, 07:46
The Russian forces launched a massive drone attack on Mykolaiv’s port infrastructure on the night of 5-6 July.
Source: Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration Vitalii Kim on Telegram
Details: Kim noted that the Russians had launched a massive attack on Mykolaiv with Shahed-131/136 drones.
Quote from Kim: "The port infrastructure was under attack. As a result of the attack, warehouses and power networks were damaged. There were no casualties."
