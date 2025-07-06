All Sections
Ukrainian drone attacks cause chaos at Russian airports, 120 drones claimed downed – photo

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 6 July 2025, 09:40
Ukrainian drone attacks cause chaos at Russian airports, 120 drones claimed downed – photo
Chaos at airports. Photo: Astra

The Russian Federation has claimed they downed 120 Ukrainian drones during the night of 5-6 July.

Source: Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation; Russian Federal Air Transport Agency Rosaviatsia; Kremlin-aligned news agency TASS; Nastoyashcheye Vremya (Current Time), a Russian-language TV channel set up by Radio Liberty and VOA

Details: Some flights at Russian airports were cancelled on 5 July due to the danger of drone attacks. As a result, all schedules are being adjusted, causing airport congestion and further delays.

For example, due to the danger of UAVs at Sheremetyevo airport, 174 flights were cancelled and another 47 were delayed, causing crowds to gather in the airport building.

 

Restrictions on arrivals and departures of aircraft were introduced at Kaluga airport on the afternoon of 5 July, and were only lifted the following morning.

A Kovyor (Carpet) plan has been in effect at Nizhniy Novgorod’s Strigino airport for a day. Passengers spent the night on the floor in the waiting room. At least 12 flights were cancelled there. [A Kovyor plan is an airport operational safety procedure for airport services and personnel when an unidentified object appears in the sky – ed.]

More than 30 flights were delayed at St Petersburg’s Pulkovo airport due to the threat of UAVs.

