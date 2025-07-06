All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump's envoy Kellogg praises call with Zelenskyy, highlights compassion in leadership

Ulyana KrychkovskaSunday, 6 July 2025, 11:17
Trump's envoy Kellogg praises call with Zelenskyy, highlights compassion in leadership
Keith Kellogg. Stock photo: Getty Images

Keith Kellogg, the US President’s special envoy for Ukraine, has commented on the telephone conversation between Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Kellogg on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kellogg commented on the conversation between Trump and Zelenskyy, which took place on 4 July and which the Ukrainian president called "the best of all time".

Advertisement:

"Okay. This is classic Donald Trump. Always willing to engage," he wrote.

Trump’s special representative also thanked Zelenskyy for his condolences on the terrible loss of life during the flood in Texas, especially among young people.

"Both Presidents recognise the pain of the loss of the young in peace and war. Compassion is a key part of leadership," he added.

Background: 

  • Zelenskyy said publicly that he and the American president had discussed the situation at the front and the supply of air defence equipment, as well as joint defence production. 
  • US President Donald Trump said he was satisfied with his conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
  • Also, during a conversation with journalists, when asked about the supply of American weapons to Ukraine, the US president said that "we’ve been helping them and we’ll continue to help them."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USATrumpZelenskyy
Advertisement:
Ukraine's commander-in-chief insists on restoring positions and regaining territories in Russia's Kursk Oblast
Almost half of Ukrainians pessimistic about Ukraine's future – survey
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine – Pentagon
Ukraine's General Staff confirms destruction of ammunition factory near Moscow by Unmanned Systems Forces' drones – video
Former Russian transport minister found dead after being dismissed this morning
Police determine cause of powerful explosions near Zhytomyr – photos
All News
USA
Ukraine to receive hundreds of thousands of drones in US deal – Zelenskyy
Trump's favourite newspaper The New York Post calls for arming Kyiv
Ukraine signs agreements with US and Denmark on joint production of weapons and drones
RECENT NEWS
11:56
Russian army major among "neutral" athletes cleared by FIE for World Fencing Championships
11:36
Ukraine's commander-in-chief insists on restoring positions and regaining territories in Russia's Kursk Oblast
11:17
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reveals "insides" of Russian Kh-101 missiles that hit children's hospital last year – photo
11:05
updatedCivilian killed and nine more injured in Russian drone attacks on Kherson – video
11:03
Russians destroy Kyiv warehouse of Kibernetiki electronics chain
10:27
Czech president and former NATO general outlines his perception of power balance in Russia-Ukraine war
10:25
Almost half of Ukrainians pessimistic about Ukraine's future – survey
10:01
Trump told Zelenskyy aid pause was not his decision – WSJ
09:45
Czech president does not believe Russia is currently winning war
09:35
Russian attack on Kyiv on 4 July: another person dies in hospital
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: