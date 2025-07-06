Trump's envoy Kellogg praises call with Zelenskyy, highlights compassion in leadership

Keith Kellogg, the US President’s special envoy for Ukraine, has commented on the telephone conversation between Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Kellogg on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kellogg commented on the conversation between Trump and Zelenskyy, which took place on 4 July and which the Ukrainian president called "the best of all time".

"Okay. This is classic Donald Trump. Always willing to engage," he wrote.

Trump’s special representative also thanked Zelenskyy for his condolences on the terrible loss of life during the flood in Texas, especially among young people.

"Both Presidents recognise the pain of the loss of the young in peace and war. Compassion is a key part of leadership," he added.

Background:

Zelenskyy said publicly that he and the American president had discussed the situation at the front and the supply of air defence equipment, as well as joint defence production.

US President Donald Trump said he was satisfied with his conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Also, during a conversation with journalists, when asked about the supply of American weapons to Ukraine, the US president said that "we’ve been helping them and we’ll continue to help them."

