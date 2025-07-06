All Sections
Azovstal hero Mykhailo Dianov marries his beloved in Ternopil – photos

Iryna BatiukSunday, 6 July 2025, 13:43
Mykhailo Dianov with his wife Myroslava. Photo: Mykhailo Dianov on Facebook

Mykhailo Dianov, a former soldier in the 36th Separate Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who became famous for a legendary photo taken of him in Azovstal, has married his beloved Myroslava. He has posted photos of himself and his wife at Ternopil Pond.

Source: Mykhailo Dianov on Facebook

"I swore to God that I’d never marry," the 45-year-old veteran said.

Mykhailo Dianov and his wife Myroslava show off their wedding rings.
Photo: Mykhailo Dianov on Facebook

Mykhailo told hromadske that Myroslava works for Oblenergo, an oblast electricity distributor, in Ternopil and has a son from her first marriage. The couple met by chance last autumn.

Quote: "When we met, I thought she was ten years younger than me, but it turned out that it was only 10 days. We are people of the same time, from the same city; we speak the same language and we like the same music. We are very close."

 
In May 2022, this photo of the wounded soldier in Mariupol went viral around the world.
Photo: Dmytro Kozatskyi

Background: 

  • Mykhailo Dianov achieved worldwide fame thanks to a photo taken in Azovstal in which he is smiling despite a serious injury to his arm.
  • The Mariupol defender was captured in May 2022 and exchanged in September that same year. After his return, Mykhailo underwent a series of operations on his arm.
  • Mykhailo now works as a policeman in Ternopil and is also building a house and a workshop where he plans to do metalworking.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

MariupolAzovprisoners
