Azovstal hero Mykhailo Dianov marries his beloved in Ternopil – photos
Mykhailo Dianov, a former soldier in the 36th Separate Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who became famous for a legendary photo taken of him in Azovstal, has married his beloved Myroslava. He has posted photos of himself and his wife at Ternopil Pond.
Source: Mykhailo Dianov on Facebook
"I swore to God that I’d never marry," the 45-year-old veteran said.
Mykhailo told hromadske that Myroslava works for Oblenergo, an oblast electricity distributor, in Ternopil and has a son from her first marriage. The couple met by chance last autumn.
Quote: "When we met, I thought she was ten years younger than me, but it turned out that it was only 10 days. We are people of the same time, from the same city; we speak the same language and we like the same music. We are very close."
Background:
- Mykhailo Dianov achieved worldwide fame thanks to a photo taken in Azovstal in which he is smiling despite a serious injury to his arm.
- The Mariupol defender was captured in May 2022 and exchanged in September that same year. After his return, Mykhailo underwent a series of operations on his arm.
- Mykhailo now works as a policeman in Ternopil and is also building a house and a workshop where he plans to do metalworking.
