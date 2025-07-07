Russians occupy two more Ukrainian settlements – DeepState
Monday, 7 July 2025, 00:22
DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, reported on the night of 6-7 July that the Russians had occupied two settlements in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts.
Source: DeepState
Details: DeepState noted that Russian forces had occupied Lobkove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Piddubne in Donetsk Oblast.
In addition, the Russians have advanced near Stepove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Rivnopil in Donetsk Oblast.
