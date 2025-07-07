All Sections
Russian drones attack Odesa, killing man and causing damage – photos, video

Iryna BalachukMonday, 7 July 2025, 08:25
Russian drones attack Odesa, killing man and causing damage – photos, video
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa.

One person has been killed and civilian infrastructure has been damaged in a Russian drone attack on the city of Odesa.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kiper: "Last night, the Russians attacked Odesa with strike drones... As a result of the strike, a security guard house near a new building caught fire. Sadly, one security guard was killed."

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa.
Photo: State Emergency Service

Details: Kiper clarified that despite the efforts of the air defence units, there is destruction and damage to civilian infrastructure in the city, in particular car service stations and cars.

 
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa.
Photo: State Emergency Service

The appropriate services are continuing to work on dealing with the aftermath of the strikes.

 
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa.
Photo: State Emergency Service

Background: On the night of 6-7 July, explosions were heard in Odesa amid the threat of Russian drones.

