Russian drones attack Odesa, killing man and causing damage – photos, video
One person has been killed and civilian infrastructure has been damaged in a Russian drone attack on the city of Odesa.
Source: Oleh Kiper, Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Kiper: "Last night, the Russians attacked Odesa with strike drones... As a result of the strike, a security guard house near a new building caught fire. Sadly, one security guard was killed."
Details: Kiper clarified that despite the efforts of the air defence units, there is destruction and damage to civilian infrastructure in the city, in particular car service stations and cars.
The appropriate services are continuing to work on dealing with the aftermath of the strikes.
Background: On the night of 6-7 July, explosions were heard in Odesa amid the threat of Russian drones.
