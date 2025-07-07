All Sections
Russians kill seven civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day

Iryna BalachukMonday, 7 July 2025, 09:57
Russians kill seven civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day
Aftermath of Russian attack. Photo: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram

Seven civilians were killed and 15 more were wounded in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 6 July.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "On 6 July, the Russians killed seven residents of Donetsk Oblast: four in Kostiantynivka, two in Druzhkivka and one in Novohryhorivka. Another 15 people in the region were wounded during the day."

Details: In total, since the start of the full-scale invasion, at least 3,321 civilians in Donetsk Oblast have been killed by the Russians and at least 7,470 more have been wounded.

Filashkin emphasised that these figures do not include those killed in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Background: On 6 July at 11:00, the Russians bombarded a residential area in Kostiantynivka, killing four people.

Donetsk Oblastwarcasualties
Donetsk Oblast
