Police determine cause of powerful explosions near Zhytomyr – photos

The explosions with a power of more than four tonnes in TNT equivalent that occurred on 2 July near the Kyiv-Chop motorway were caused by the actions of five accomplices involved in illegal manufacture of explosives.

Source: National Police, Office of the Prosecutor General

Details: On the evening of 2 July, two explosions occurred in the village of Berezyna in the Zhytomyr district, near the Kyiv-Chop motorway. As a result, two people were killed, 83 others suffered injuries of varying severity, and buildings and vehicles were damaged. The total damage caused by the explosions amounted to over 46 million hryvnias (US$1 billion).

Advertisement:

The moment of the explosion. Photo: social media

A pre-trial investigation established that in the summer of 2024, a 60-year-old resident of Sumy Oblast, together with four accomplices, set up illegal manufacture of mixed explosives and explosive devices for profit.

To this end, the "businessman" organised the purchase and conversion of a former cowshed, weighing station and warehouse in the village of Berezyna in Zhytomyr Oblast for this production. His business partner, a 31-year-old Kyiv resident, ensured that the premises were connected to the necessary utilities and were in working condition, arranged for the supply of the necessary chemical components, and oversaw the production and storage of explosives.

Their accomplice, a 50-year-old resident of Sumy Oblast with a degree in chemistry, developed the formula for manufacturing the explosive. He also oversaw the production process and managed the employees: a 37-year-old resident of Sumy Oblast and a 41-year-old resident of Kyiv Oblast. Both workers lived permanently on the premises of the company and manufactured explosives, received deliveries of chemical components, and performed other work.

The finished products were stored in premises unsuitable for this purpose, in violation of Ukrainian law, without any permits, licences, certificates or other authorisation documents, in close proximity to residential buildings in the settlement.

Due to the accomplices' violation of the rules and regulations for the manufacture and storage of explosives, a fire broke out on the premises at around 18:00 on 2 July, leading to a detonation and subsequent explosions with a power of more than four tonnes in TNT equivalent.

As a result, two local residents aged 16 and 26 were killed. Another 83 people suffered injuries of varying severity. The damage to buildings and vehicles and the consequences of air pollution are estimated at over 46 million hryvnias (US$1 billion).

Emergency workers dealing with the aftermath. Photo: State Emergency Service

As specified by the Office of the Prosecutor General to Ukrainska Pravda, on 7 July, three people were notified of suspicion of violating the rules for handling explosive substances under the procedural guidance of the Zhytomyr Oblast Prosecutor's Office: two company managers and an employee of one of the firms.

Update: As of 17:00, all persons involved in the illegal production of explosives have been served with notices of suspicion.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!