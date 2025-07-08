Civilian killed and nine more injured in Russian drone attacks on Kherson – video

Russian forces are continuing to attack civilians in Kherson Oblast using drones as one person has been killed and nine more have been injured this morning alone.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Kherson City Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote from the Prosecutor's Office: "At around 5:00 on 8 July, Russian forces dropped an explosive on a civilian vehicle from a drone. As a result of the explosion the 66-year-old driver died at the scene."

Details: An investigation has been launched into this incident.

Two men, aged 32 and 34, came under attack at around 04:20. They suffered blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. One has been hospitalised in a moderate condition, while the other will be treated on an outpatient basis.

The Russians dropped an explosive on a 65-year-old woman at about 05:10. She suffered severe injuries, namely a blast injury and wounds to the abdomen and legs. Doctors are currently fighting to save her life.

Update: Later, Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that at around 08:30, the Russians attacked a car in downtown Kherson with a drone, injuring a 51-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man. They were hospitalised with mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds.

The police also took a 64-year-old Kherson resident to hospital, after he was attacked with a Russian drone in the Dniprovskyi district at around 09:00. The man suffered a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds.

Another Kherson resident was attacked by a drone launched by the Russians at around 09:30. A 69-year-old woman sustained a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to her leg.

At around 09:50, the Russians struck the central part of Kherson again using a UAV. As a result, two women aged 54 and 50 and a 75-year-old man were injured while they were near a shop at the time of the attack. All of them suffered blast injuries.

