At a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has emphasised the restoration of positions and regaining the territories in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod oblasts in order to restrain the Russians on the border with Ukraine.

Quote: "I called attention to the actions of our units in active defence – preventing the enemy from advancing deep into our defences on the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts and reaching the administrative borders of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. I emphasised the restoration of positions and retention of territories in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod oblasts. We continue to hold back a significant enemy group at the border. The enemy will not have peace there."

Details: The general reported on the situation at the front, primarily in the hottest areas – in particular, on the Pokrovsk, Lyman, Novopavlivka and North Slobozhanshchyna fronts.

At a meeting with journalists on 21 June, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were still in control of approximately 90 sq km in the Glushkovo district of Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

He also said that Ukrainian forces will not stay locked in a defence-in-depth strategy but will instead combine defensive operations with offensive actions.

