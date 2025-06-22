All Sections
Ukraine controls 90 sq km in Russia’s Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's commander-in-chief

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 22 June 2025, 11:21
Oleksandr Syrskyi. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are still in control of approximately 90 sq km in the Glushkovo district of Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, at a meeting with journalists, as reported by Ukrinform

Quote: "In April 2025, Russian units, specifically around 60,000 personnel (two air assault divisions, air assault brigades and naval infantry brigades, were assigned to shift operations and reinforce offensive groupings on the Pokrovsk, Toretsk, Lyman, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, aiming to intensify the pace of the enemy offensive.

However, our active operations in the Glushkovo district of Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation have disrupted these plans…

The Ukrainian army controls about 90 sq km of territory in the Glushkovo district of Kursk Oblast. These are our pre-emptive actions in response to a possible enemy offensive."

Details: Syrskyi noted that one Russian brigade, which had begun redeploying on the Pokrovsk front, was instead redirected back to the Kursk area. Currently, around 10,000 Russian troops are engaged in fighting in the Glushkovo district.

Background: 

  • On 26 April, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin was reportedly informed that the final settlement in Kursk Oblast, Gornal, had been "liberated from the Armed Forces of Ukraine".
  • However, Ukraine’s General Staff stated that claims made by the senior Russian command regarding the conclusion of hostilities in Kursk Oblast do not reflect reality.

