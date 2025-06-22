Ukrainian forces won't stay locked in defence in depth, active offensives planned – Ukraine's commander-in-chief 

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has stated that Ukrainian forces will not stay locked in a defence-in-depth strategy but will instead combine defensive operations with offensive actions.

Source: Syrskyi during a conversation with journalists, as reported by Ukrinform

Quote: "As for our plans and intentions. Of course, we will not merely stay locked in defence-in-depth mode. It brings nothing and ultimately leads to the fact that we are continuing to retreat, losing both personnel and territory.



Therefore, we are combining defensive actions with active defence and active offensive operations. That means, wherever possible, we strike the enemy and conduct counterattacks. We advance where we identify weaknesses in the enemy’s defences."

Details: Syrskyi added that the Armed Forces have created and are scaling up assault units.

Quote: "We are talking about separate units – regiments that were created at the beginning of the Kursk operation (…) and, as of now, are actively fighting in all the challenging frontline areas. In areas where we have the opportunity to advance and also where the enemy has had success, it is necessary to halt and push them back from our settlements. As was the case in Sumy Oblast, in particular."

