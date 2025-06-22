All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian forces won't stay locked in defence in depth, active offensives planned – Ukraine's commander-in-chief 

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 22 June 2025, 10:56
Ukrainian forces won't stay locked in defence in depth, active offensives planned – Ukraine's commander-in-chief 
Ukrainian soldiers from the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade Edelweiss. Photo: Ukraine’s General Staff

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has stated that Ukrainian forces will not stay locked in a defence-in-depth strategy but will instead combine defensive operations with offensive actions.

Source: Syrskyi during a conversation with journalists, as reported by Ukrinform 

Quote: "As for our plans and intentions. Of course, we will not merely stay locked in defence-in-depth mode. It brings nothing and ultimately leads to the fact that we are continuing to retreat, losing both personnel and territory.

Advertisement:

Therefore, we are combining defensive actions with active defence and active offensive operations. That means, wherever possible, we strike the enemy and conduct counterattacks. We advance where we identify weaknesses in the enemy’s defences."

Details: Syrskyi added that the Armed Forces have created and are scaling up assault units.

Quote: "We are talking about separate units – regiments that were created at the beginning of the Kursk operation (…) and, as of now, are actively fighting in all the challenging frontline areas. In areas where we have the opportunity to advance and also where the enemy has had success, it is necessary to halt and push them back from our settlements. As was the case in Sumy Oblast, in particular."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Oleksandr SyrskyiArmed Forces
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy meets European leaders and NATO secretary general on sidelines of summit in The Hague
Trump: "Ukrainians want Patriots, but we need them too"
Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers plans US$9.6bn boost for 2025 budget
NATO summit in The Hague declares Russia long-term threat to Alliance
US state secretary on sanctioning Russia: Trump "will know the right time and place"
Ukraine expects EU sanctions to hit Putin's war budget – Ukraine's foreign minister
All News
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine's commander-in-chief orders increase in number of UAV interceptors
Ukraine's commander-in-chief briefs EU military committee chairman on situation at front line
Russia has suffered 200,000 casualties since year's start, says Ukraine's commander-in-chief – video
RECENT NEWS
20:42
Two people injured by landmine in Kherson Oblast, another wounded in Russian drone attack
20:26
Rubbish crisis hits Russian city after drivers strike over pay cuts
19:57
Zelenskyy meets European leaders and NATO secretary general on sidelines of summit in The Hague
19:48
Russian forces attack Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast, man killed
19:21
Zelenskyy after meeting with Trump: "We talked about the battlefield. Putin is definitely not winning"
19:05
Russia damages House of Organ and Chamber Music in Dnipro: stained glass windows shattered
18:35
Trump: "Ukrainians want Patriots, but we need them too"
18:24
Trump surprised Putin still hasn't resolved Ukraine war, hopes for deal
18:16
EXPLAINERWhat problems could a strike on Iran create for Donald Trump?
17:47
NATO declaration on Ukraine and defence spending: full text with explanations
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: