Ukraine brings back seven children and their families from occupied territories

Some of the children who were brought back. Photo: Lubinets on Facebook

Ukraine has brought back seven children aged 6 to 17 from the temporarily occupied territories, where the children and their families had been living under oppression from the Russian occupation administration for a long time.

Source: Bring Kids Back UA initiative

Quote: "The children and their families had lived under systematic pressure from the Russian occupation administration for a long time – coerced acceptance of Russian citizenship, compulsory education according to the Russian curriculum, systematic ideological indoctrination, threats to deprive the parents of their parental rights, house searches, and limited access to medical care and safe movement."

Details: Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine's Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights, added that the children had been forced to attend Russian schools where they had been subjected to ideological propaganda. Some families had been threatened with deprivation of their parental rights for turning down the chance of a much-vaunted Russian education for their children.

"One of the families was unable to receive medical care or move around safely because they didn’t have Russian documents," Lubinets said.

"Another family had donated to the Armed Forces of Ukraine from day one and supported the military, which led to persecution by the occupation administration," he added.

Now the children and their families are safe. Bring Back Kids UA noted that the families can live in freedom once again and the children can study at Ukrainian schools.

