Two people injured in Russian drone attacks on Kherson

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 9 July 2025, 07:15
Two people injured in Russian drone attacks on Kherson
Ambulance. Stock photo: Getty Images

Two people have been injured in Russian drone attacks on the city of Kherson on the morning of 9 July.

Source: Kherson City Military Administration

Details: A 73-year-old and a 47-year-old residents have been injured. They came under attack in the Dniprovskyi district at around 05:00.

The older man sustained a blast injury and wounds to his face and torso. The younger man suffered a blast injury and wounds to his head and arms.

Background: On the morning of 8 July alone, Russian forces killed one person and injured nine others in Kherson. All of them came under drone attacks.

Khersondrones
