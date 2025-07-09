Russians attack Stepnohirsk community: 2 persons injured and destruction recorded
Two people have been injured and houses destroyed in a Russian attack on the Stepnohirsk hromada in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the morning of 9 July. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "An enemy attack on the Stepnohirsk hromada resulted in a woman being injured and houses being damaged."
Details: Fedorov added that emergency services were headed to the scene.
Update: Fedorov later reported that a couple had sustained injuries in the attack.
"A 59-year-old woman sustained mine-blast injuries to her chest. Her 57-year-old husband suffered injuries to his limbs and abdomen. They both have been taken to hospital. Medics are providing all the necessary aid," he said.
