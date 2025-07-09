All Sections
Russians attack Stepnohirsk community: 2 persons injured and destruction recorded

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 9 July 2025, 07:31
Aftermath of the Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Stock photo: Ivan Fedorov on Telegram

Two people have been injured and houses destroyed in a Russian attack on the Stepnohirsk hromada in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the morning of 9 July. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "An enemy attack on the Stepnohirsk hromada resulted in a woman being injured and houses being damaged."

Details: Fedorov added that emergency services were headed to the scene.

Update: Fedorov later reported that a couple had sustained injuries in the attack.

"A 59-year-old woman sustained mine-blast injuries to her chest. Her 57-year-old husband suffered injuries to his limbs and abdomen. They both have been taken to hospital. Medics are providing all the necessary aid," he said.

