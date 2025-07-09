All Sections
Large-scale fire breaks out at industrial facility in Kyiv Oblast after nighttime Russian attack – photos

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 9 July 2025, 09:44
Large-scale fire breaks out at industrial facility in Kyiv Oblast after nighttime Russian attack – photos
Large-scale fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A large fire has broken out at an industrial facility after a Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast, with the flames spreading across 8,000 square metres.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Viktoria Ruban, spokesperson of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv Oblast, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from the State Emergency Service: "Efforts are ongoing to extinguish a fire that broke out in Kyiv Oblast as a result of the nighttime enemy attack. The fire started at a factory. It covers an area of 8,000 sq m."

Firefighter extinguishing the fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Ruban noted that the fire had broken out at a wood pallet processing plant in the village of Trebukhiv in the Brovary district.

 
Firefighter extinguishing the fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

"The fire has been contained. Extinguishing efforts are ongoing. Early reports indicate that there were no casualties," she added.

 
Firefighter trying to extinguish the fire in the building
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
Firefighters extinguishing the fire.
 Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background:

  • On the night of 8-9 July, Russian forces conducted another large-scale attack on Ukraine using missiles and drones. Air defence was responding in many oblasts, including the capital.
  • A woman was injured and hospitalised as a result of the attack on the Brovary district.

