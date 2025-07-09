Russians injure woman in Chernihiv Oblast with FPV drone
Wednesday, 9 July 2025, 10:41
One person was injured as a result of a Russian FPV drone attack on Chernihiv Oblast.
Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "An FPV drone hit a 54-year-old woman who was riding a moped in the Snovsk hromada." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Details: The woman sustained shrapnel wounds and burns and was taken to hospital.
Background: The Russians have been attacking civilians in Kherson Oblast with FPV drones almost daily for several years. On the morning of 9 July alone, the Russians wounded two Kherson residents.
