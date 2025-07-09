All Sections
Merz says resources of diplomacy have been exhausted and pledges continued support for Ukraine

Ulyana KrychkovskaWednesday, 9 July 2025, 12:04
Merz says resources of diplomacy have been exhausted and pledges continued support for Ukraine
Friedrich Merz. Stock photo: Getty Images

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has stated that the "diplomatic means" for resolving the Russian-Ukrainian war have been exhausted and promised further aid to Ukraine on Wednesday 9 July.

Source: Merz during budget debates in the Bundestag, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Merz pledged continued German support for Ukraine during the debates.

He asserted that it was necessary to assess the current threatening situation with a clear head and make important decisions. Merz added that Germany would continue to support Ukraine, even despite resistance from the pro-Russian far-right force in the parliament and that this support would be maintained.

The German chancellor then stressed that the means and resources of diplomacy had been exhausted when a criminal regime openly questioned the right of an entire country to exist, used military force, and sought to destroy the political order of freedom across the European continent. He stated that the federal government, under his leadership, would do everything in its power to prevent this.

Background:

  • In June, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius stated that Germany would provide Ukraine with an additional military aid package worth €1.9 billion.
  • Germany is also engaged in "intensive negotiations" with the United States regarding the provision of Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine.

