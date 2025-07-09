Russians attack Donetsk Oblast with drones and bombs in morning strike, killing eight civilians – photos

The Russians have attacked the settlements of Rodynske and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast using an FPV drone and aerial bombs, killing eight civilians.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "At 10:00 today, Russian forces shelled Rodynske once again. This time, they targeted civilian cars using an FPV drone. One vehicle carrying two people caught fire. Both died on the spot. Another car was hit, killing the driver and two passengers."

The scene of the attack Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: Ten minutes later, the Russians dropped two FAB-250 aerial bombs equipped with a Unified Gliding and Correction Module (UMPK) on Kostiantynivka. Three men aged 42, 53, and 71, were killed on the street. A 59-year-old local resident sustained a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds. Doctors assess his condition as moderate. At least 20 houses have been damaged in the affected areas.

