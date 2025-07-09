All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack Donetsk Oblast with drones and bombs in morning strike, killing eight civilians – photos

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 9 July 2025, 14:05
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast with drones and bombs in morning strike, killing eight civilians – photos
The scene of the attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

The Russians have attacked the settlements of Rodynske and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast using an FPV drone and aerial bombs, killing eight civilians.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "At 10:00 today, Russian forces shelled Rodynske once again. This time, they targeted civilian cars using an FPV drone. One vehicle carrying two people caught fire. Both died on the spot. Another car was hit, killing the driver and two passengers."

Advertisement:
 
The scene of the attack
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office
 
The scene of the attack
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: Ten minutes later, the Russians dropped two FAB-250 aerial bombs equipped with a Unified Gliding and Correction Module (UMPK) on Kostiantynivka. Three men aged 42, 53, and 71, were killed on the street. A 59-year-old local resident sustained a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds. Doctors assess his condition as moderate. At least 20 houses have been damaged in the affected areas.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

DonetskwarRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
UpdatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Kyiv: 2 killed and 16 injured – video
Kremlin on ECHR ruling against Russia: We consider it null and void, will not comply
Ukraine's commander-in-chief: Unmanned Systems Forces hit one-third of Russian targets in June
Zelenskyy meets with Pope Leo XIV
Kremlin responds to Trump's threatening statement to "bomb Moscow"
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast with drones and bombs in morning strike, killing eight civilians – photos
All News
Donetsk
Explosions rock temporarily occupied Donetsk – videos
Almost all of Kurakhove is occupied by Russian forces – DeepState
Residents of temporarily occupied Crimea and Donetsk congratulate Ukraine on New Year's Eve – photos
RECENT NEWS
08:54
Czech president to present his post-war recovery plan at Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome
08:27
Russian attack on Kyiv: 68-year-old woman and 22-year-old metro police corporal killed – photo
08:10
Russia loses 920 soldiers and 38 artillery systems over past day
08:00
Kyiv medical facility destroyed in Russian nighttime attack
07:49
Russian guided bomb strikes Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring two people
07:17
Russians attack Kherson: six people injured since evening
06:50
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv Oblast lasts 10 hours: houses damaged in four districts, person injured
06:12
UpdatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Kyiv: 2 killed and 16 injured – video
03:22
Trump dodges question on pause in military aid to Ukraine
02:08
Aftermath of Russian drone attack on Kyiv: hits and debris reported across multiple districts, casualties confirmed
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: