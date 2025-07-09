Zelenskyy meets with Pope Leo XIV

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Pope Leo XIV on 9 July at the papal residence of Castel Gandolfo near Rome.

Source: Vatican News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Before the audience with the Pope, Zelenskyy thanked Leo XIV for agreeing to receive him.

The Ukrainian president noted that the main topic of their meeting would be the Russo-Ukrainian war.

"Of course we want peace, we want the war to be finished," Zelenskyy said. "We very much count on the Vatican and His Holiness to help provide a place for a high-level meeting of leaders to end this war."

He also expressed hope that the Vatican would support efforts to return Ukrainian children who were abducted by Russia.

It was reported that Zelenskyy and Pope Leo XIV had discussed the ongoing war and the urgent need to find lasting and just paths to peace.

The pontiff once again confirmed his readiness to receive representatives of both Russia and Ukraine at the Vatican for negotiations.

Background:

Zelenskyy arrived in Rome on 9 July. The visit takes place as part of his participation in the Ukraine Recovery Conference.

The conference will be held on 10–11 July and will include participation by the US delegation led by President Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg.

President of the European Council António Costa, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos will also take part in the conference.

