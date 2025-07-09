US plans to transfer additional Patriot system to Ukraine – WSJ

US President Donald Trump is considering sending a Patriot air defence system to Ukraine.

Source: The Wall Street Journal, citing two US officials

Details: The Wall Street Journal sources stated that Trump is considering providing Ukraine with an additional Patriot air defence system, following his recent promises to strengthen Kyiv's defences against Russian attacks.

The White House has reportedly asked the Pentagon to prepare other options for additional military assistance. Officials are also exploring whether other countries could supply Ukraine with more Patriot systems.

Meanwhile, there are discussions about involving allies to transfer several more such systems to Kyiv.

A former Pentagon official said the US had supplied Ukraine with three Patriot systems, Germany had sent another three and a consortium of European countries had provided one more. However, not all of these systems are operational simultaneously due to maintenance challenges.

Background:

On 8 July, the Pentagon announced that, at Trump's direction, the US would send additional defensive weapons to Ukraine.

Axios reported that Trump had ordered the immediate shipment of 10 Patriot interceptor missiles to Ukraine and is pressing Germany to sell one of its Patriot batteries to Kyiv.

Earlier that day, Trump announced his intention to increase military assistance to Ukraine.

