All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Italian president: Ukraine's security is Europe's security

Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 9 July 2025, 21:10
Italian president: Ukraine's security is Europe's security
Zelenskyy and Mattarella. Photo: President’s Office

Italian President Sergio Mattarella, who hosted his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that the security of Ukraine is inseparable from the security of Europe. He emphasised that Italy firmly supports the Ukrainian people.

Source: ANSA, as reported by European Pravda 

Quote from Mattarella: "As the NATO summit declaration stated, Ukrainian security is identical to European security, against those who would return to a concept of predominance in relations between states, making us leap back almost a century."

Advertisement:

Mattarella also underscored that Russia’s increased brutal bombing of the Ukrainian population and civilian infrastructure strengthens their determination to stand by Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyItalyUkraineEU
Advertisement:
UpdatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Kyiv: 2 killed and 16 injured – video
Kremlin on ECHR ruling against Russia: We consider it null and void, will not comply
Ukraine's commander-in-chief: Unmanned Systems Forces hit one-third of Russian targets in June
Zelenskyy meets with Pope Leo XIV
Kremlin responds to Trump's threatening statement to "bomb Moscow"
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast with drones and bombs in morning strike, killing eight civilians – photos
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy and Trump’s envoy Kellogg discuss sanctions, weapons and air defence in Rome
Zelenskyy meets with Trump's envoy Kellogg in Rome
Zelenskyy meets with Pope Leo XIV
RECENT NEWS
08:54
Czech president to present his post-war recovery plan at Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome
08:27
Russian attack on Kyiv: 68-year-old woman and 22-year-old metro police corporal killed – photo
08:10
Russia loses 920 soldiers and 38 artillery systems over past day
08:00
Kyiv medical facility destroyed in Russian nighttime attack
07:49
Russian guided bomb strikes Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring two people
07:17
Russians attack Kherson: six people injured since evening
06:50
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv Oblast lasts 10 hours: houses damaged in four districts, person injured
06:12
UpdatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Kyiv: 2 killed and 16 injured – video
03:22
Trump dodges question on pause in military aid to Ukraine
02:08
Aftermath of Russian drone attack on Kyiv: hits and debris reported across multiple districts, casualties confirmed
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: