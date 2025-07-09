Italian president: Ukraine's security is Europe's security

Italian President Sergio Mattarella, who hosted his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that the security of Ukraine is inseparable from the security of Europe. He emphasised that Italy firmly supports the Ukrainian people.

Source: ANSA, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Mattarella: "As the NATO summit declaration stated, Ukrainian security is identical to European security, against those who would return to a concept of predominance in relations between states, making us leap back almost a century."

Mattarella also underscored that Russia’s increased brutal bombing of the Ukrainian population and civilian infrastructure strengthens their determination to stand by Ukraine.

