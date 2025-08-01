All Sections
Trump warns Russia of sanctions: Kremlin has until 8 August

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 1 August 2025, 00:55
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has threatened Russian leader Vladimir Putin with sanctions if no agreement to end the war is reached by 8 August.

Source: Trump during a briefing in the Oval Office

Details: Commenting on the aftermath of the large-scale Russia strike on Kyiv on the night of 30-31 July, Trump sharply criticised the Kremlin's actions.

"What Russia is doing is very sad," he said.

Trump also noted that he is currently not sure whether sanctions can deter Putin, but the US still intends to impose them.

"We're going to put sanctions. I don't know that sanctions bother him. You know, they know about sanctions. I know better than anybody about sanctions and tariffs and everything else. I don't know if that has any effect, but we're going to do it," he stressed.

Background:

