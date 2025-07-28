Former Russian president threatens war against US after Trump's latest ultimatum
Monday, 28 July 2025, 22:08
Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has stated that US President Donald Trump is approaching war with Russia.
Source: European Pravda, citing Medvedev on X (Twitter)
Details: Medvedev believes Trump "is playing the ultimatum game with Russia" and should remember that Russia "isn't Israel or even Iran".
"Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country. Don't go down the Sleepy Joe road! [as political opponents have referred to Joe Biden]," he concluded.
Background:
- On 28 July, Trump expressed his disappointment with Putin and promised to shorten the previously set 50-day deadline for achieving peace in Ukraine.
- Trump said the new deadline would be "about 10 or 12 days from today".
- Earlier, Medvedev made it clear that the Moscow leadership does not care about Trump's ultimatums.
