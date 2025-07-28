All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Former Russian president threatens war against US after Trump's latest ultimatum

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 28 July 2025, 22:08
Former Russian president threatens war against US after Trump's latest ultimatum
Dmitry Medvedev. Photo: Getty Images

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has stated that US President Donald Trump is approaching war with Russia.

Source: European Pravda, citing Medvedev on X (Twitter)

Details: Medvedev believes Trump "is playing the ultimatum game with Russia" and should remember that Russia "isn't Israel or even Iran".

Advertisement:

"Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country. Don't go down the Sleepy Joe road! [as political opponents have referred to Joe Biden]," he concluded.

 
Screenshot: Medvedev on X (Twitter)

Background: 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

MedvedevRussiaTrumpUSA
Advertisement:
Kremlin reacts to Trump's shortened deadline for peace deal response
Ukrainian law enforcement prevent assassination of commander of Da Vinci Wolves battalion plotted by Russians – photos, video
updatedRussians attack prison facility in Zaporizhzhia: 17 killed, 42 injured – photos, video
EU warns Kyiv it will halt funding unless anti-corruption agencies' independence is restored
UpdatedDrones attack railway junction in Russia's Rostov Oblast – videos
Ukrainian government appoints Tetiana Berezhna as acting minister of culture and strategic communications
All News
Medvedev
Medvedev says Russia does not care about Trump's "theatrical" ultimatum
Former Russian president threatens Trump with World War III
Former Russian president says "buffer zone" may cover nearly all of Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
15:41
European Commission calls on Ukraine to select Ukrainian Economic Security Bureau head swiftly and in line with law
14:41
Ukraine calls for boycott of Russian delegation led by sanctioned diplomat Matvienko in Geneva
13:50
Polish logistics companies complain about lack of Ukrainian grain
13:44
UK condemns Russian strikes last night that killed 20 people
13:43
Ukrainian ambassador: "Germany understands we need our people back to rebuild the country"
13:42
Kremlin reacts to Trump's shortened deadline for peace deal response
13:26
Ukraine officially recognises deportation of Ukrainians from Poland in 1944–1951
13:24
Poland accuses Colombian national of arson attacks ordered by Russian intelligence
12:52
Russia attacks Kharkiv Oblast with MLRS: 5 killed, 3 more injured
12:48
Russian attack on Sumy Oblast damages tax service premises
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: