Former Russian president threatens war against US after Trump's latest ultimatum

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has stated that US President Donald Trump is approaching war with Russia.

Source: European Pravda, citing Medvedev on X (Twitter)

Details: Medvedev believes Trump "is playing the ultimatum game with Russia" and should remember that Russia "isn't Israel or even Iran".

"Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country. Don't go down the Sleepy Joe road! [as political opponents have referred to Joe Biden]," he concluded.

Background:

