Trump: New deadline for Putin is 10–12 days
Monday, 28 July 2025, 16:36
US President Donald Trump has announced a new deadline for Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
Source: Trump during his meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Turnberry, Scotland, as reported by European Pravda
Details: "I'm going to make a new deadline of about 10 or 12 days from today," Trump said.
"There's no reason for waiting... we just don't see any progress being made," he added.
Background:
- Prior to this, Trump expressed his disappointment with Putin and promised to shorten the previously set 50-day deadline for achieving peace in Ukraine.
- Earlier this month, Trump threatened to impose "severe tariffs" at "about 100%" on Russian goods if an agreement to end the war in Ukraine is not reached within 50 days.
