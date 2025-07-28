All Sections
Trump: New deadline for Putin is 10–12 days

Iryna Kutielieva, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 28 July 2025, 16:36
Trump: New deadline for Putin is 10–12 days
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has announced a new deadline for Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Source: Trump during his meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Turnberry, Scotland, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "I'm going to make a new deadline of about 10 or 12 days from today," Trump said.

"There's no reason for waiting... we just don't see any progress being made," he added.

Background:

