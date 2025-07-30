US senator responds to Kremlin's claim of "immunity" to sanctions: Trump is changing the game

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has advised Russia to contact the countries that purchase its oil and gas, and thus support its war machine, to find out whether they share the Kremlin’s cavalier attitude towards sanctions.

Source: Graham on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier stated that Russia continues to monitor US President Donald Trump’s statements about sanctions but has "acquired immunity" to such measures thanks to years of experience.

Commenting on these words, Graham agreed that Russia has "learned to live" with sanctions. However, he stressed that Trump "is changing the game".

"He [Trump] is going to put tariffs on countries who buy your oil and gas, propping up your war machine," the senator wrote. "You might want to check with those countries soon to see if they have the same cavalier attitude that you do."

He added that most members of both parties in Congress are "ready to help President Trump in this endeavour".

Earlier this week, Trump stated that the US would begin imposing tariffs and other measures against Russia in 10 days if Moscow failed to demonstrate progress towards ending the war in Ukraine.

Following Trump’s statement, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, threatened the US with war.

