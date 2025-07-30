All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US senator responds to Kremlin's claim of "immunity" to sanctions: Trump is changing the game

Iryna Kutielieva, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 30 July 2025, 19:05
US senator responds to Kremlin's claim of immunity to sanctions: Trump is changing the game
Donald Trump and Lindsey Graham. Photo: Graham on X

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has advised Russia to contact the countries that purchase its oil and gas, and thus support its war machine, to find out whether they share the Kremlin’s cavalier attitude towards sanctions.

Source: Graham on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier stated that Russia continues to monitor US President Donald Trump’s statements about sanctions but has "acquired immunity" to such measures thanks to years of experience.

Advertisement:

Commenting on these words, Graham agreed that Russia has "learned to live" with sanctions. However, he stressed that Trump "is changing the game".

"He [Trump] is going to put tariffs on countries who buy your oil and gas, propping up your war machine," the senator wrote. "You might want to check with those countries soon to see if they have the same cavalier attitude that you do."

He added that most members of both parties in Congress are "ready to help President Trump in this endeavour".

Background: 

  • Earlier this week, Trump stated that the US would begin imposing tariffs and other measures against Russia in 10 days if Moscow failed to demonstrate progress towards ending the war in Ukraine.
  • Following Trump’s statement, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, threatened the US with war.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

sanctionsUSATrumpRussia
Advertisement:
"Special operation" against anti-corruption agencies involved head of Zelenskyy's office, prosecutor general and lawyer acquaintance
US senator responds to Kremlin's claim of "immunity" to sanctions: Trump is changing the game
Trump announces tariffs against India, citing its purchases of Russian energy and weapons
Russians hit Sumy Oblast Military Administration building again, injuring people
Dozens walk out as sanctioned Russian official speaks at Geneva Parliament Speakers Conference – video
Ukrainian National Anti-Corruption Bureau officer detained by security service was monitoring Zelenskyy's former business partner – sources
All News
sanctions
Bloomberg reveals how Russian official Matviyenko entered Geneva despite EU sanctions
Kremlin brushes off Trump's 10-day ultimatum, claims Russia is immune to sanctions – Reuters
Ukraine imposes sanctions on Russia's shadow fleet
RECENT NEWS
21:40
Russians attack Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring woman, 60
19:57
Russians strike Kharkiv suburb: 1 killed, 8 injured, including firefighters – photos
19:25
"Special operation" against anti-corruption agencies involved head of Zelenskyy's office, prosecutor general and lawyer acquaintance
19:05
US senator responds to Kremlin's claim of "immunity" to sanctions: Trump is changing the game
18:54
Gas pipeline damaged in Mykolaiv Oblast due to Russian attack
18:47
Bloomberg reveals how Russian official Matviyenko entered Geneva despite EU sanctions
18:29
Orbán: I respect Zelenskyy, but he made mistakes
18:26
Poland still investigating fall of Russian missile near Bydgoszcz in December 2022
18:22
Kremlin spokesperson comments on Moldovan president's accusations of interference in elections in Moldova
17:18
Group of Ukrainian children who studied online in Ukrainian schools brought back from Russian occupation
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: