Russian 31 July attack on Kyiv: pre-school teacher killed with her two sons and brother

Alyona PavliukFriday, 1 August 2025, 11:04
Photo: State Emergence Service

Nataliia Haiova, a preschool teacher from the village of Ivankovychi, was killed with her two sons, aged 17 and 22, and her brother during a Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 30-31 July.

Source: Humanitarian Development Department of Feodosiivka Village Council

Details: Nataliia worked at the preschool department of the Ivankovychi Lyceum. She was 47.

Advertisement:

Her body and those of her family members were discovered under the rubble of a residential building.

 

Tetiana Rybalka, who knew the family, said Nataliia is survived by her husband and their youngest son, who is 10, as they were at home in the village that night.

"Nataliia was a devoted mother and a wonderful professional, always ready to help. This grief is beyond words," Tetiana wrote.

Background:

  • On the night of 30-31 July, Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine, firing 317 drones and missiles, most of which targeted Kyiv. 
  • The strike destroyed an entire section of a residential building in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district.
  • As of the morning of 1 August, 31 people have been confirmed dead in Kyiv, including five children, the youngest of whom was two years old. At least 159 others were injured.
  • Among the victims was six-year-old Matvii Marchenko, a member of the Kyiv-based Sen-Bin karate club.

