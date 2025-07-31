All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Karate club pays tribute to six-year-old boy killed in Russian attack on Kyiv

Tatiana BugayenkoThursday, 31 July 2025, 17:38
Karate club pays tribute to six-year-old boy killed in Russian attack on Kyiv
Matvii Marchenko (right). Photo: Ukrainian Karate Federation

Matvii Marchenko was killed in a Russian attack on Kyiv on 31 July. He was six years old. 

Matvii was enrolled in a Kyiv karate club, Sen-Bin, and had been training there for a year and a half.

Source: Ukrainian Karate Federation

Advertisement:

Details: Matvii’s coach, Ihor Yefymenko, said that he was "a lovely boy, very well-behaved".

"In the past six months, he seemed to have grown up and started working for results. One day he came up to me and said: ‘Ihor Anatoliiovych, I want to beat everyone and win more medals than my brother Lev’," Yefymenko said.

Matvii was the youngest of three boys. His older brothers – 8-year-old Mykhailo and 12-year-old Lev – also practise karate.

Quote from the Ukrainian Karate Federation: "The world has to know: it’s not only children who are being killed in Ukraine. Our future is being killed. And every such killing is not just a tragedy for one family. It is the pain of the entire nation.

The Ukrainian Karate Federation, the Sen-Bin club and the entire karate community of Ukraine express their deepest condolences to Matvii Marchenko’s parents, brothers and relatives, and to everyone who knew and loved him." 

Details: The Bryhantyna children’s water sports club, which Matvii attended, also expressed their condolences.

"Today we lost one of our athletes and members of the Bryhantyna club – Matvii Marchenko. During the enemy strike, a missile hit a section of the building where he lived.

There are no words… Rest in peace, Matvii," the club wrote.

Background:

  • On the night of 30-31 July, Russia attacked Ukraine with 317 drones and missiles, most of which targeted Kyiv. 
  • As of the evening of 31 July, 145 people were reported injured and at least 15 killed. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

casualtiesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Nighttime Russian attack on Kyiv: second child confirmed killed, death toll rises to
European Commission expects Ukraine to appoint head of Economic Security Bureau without delay
updatedRussia hits centre of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast: 1 killed, 11 injured – video
Polish president pledges aid to Ukraine, raises historical demands during call with Zelenskyy
Ukrainian parliament approves law on restoring independence for key anti-corruption agencies
People protesting near Ukrainian parliament for independence of anti-corruption agencies – photos
All News
casualties
Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 15
Russian strike on Kramatorsk completely destroys residential building and damages 10 more – photos
Russian attack on Kyiv: hits recorded at 27 locations, 9 children and 3 police officers among those injured – photo, video
RECENT NEWS
21:38
Nighttime Russian attack on Kyiv: second child confirmed killed, death toll rises to
20:54
Zelenskyy calls claims of Chasiv Yar's occupation "Russian fake"
20:50
US secretary of state on former Russian president's rhetoric: Unlikely to have any impact
20:16
Ukraine's Presidential Brigade reveals moment Russian Iskander-K missile was downed over Kyiv – video
20:15
Patrol police officer killed in Russian attack on Kyiv
19:41
Germany expects further reforms from Ukraine after adoption of law on anti-corruption agencies' independence
19:15
Norway welcomes adoption of law restoring Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies independence
18:39
updatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 15
18:23
Nearly 700 hectares of crops destroyed by Russian attacks in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
18:15
Russian strike on Kramatorsk completely destroys residential building and damages 10 more – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: