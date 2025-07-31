Karate club pays tribute to six-year-old boy killed in Russian attack on Kyiv

Matvii Marchenko was killed in a Russian attack on Kyiv on 31 July. He was six years old.

Matvii was enrolled in a Kyiv karate club, Sen-Bin, and had been training there for a year and a half.

Source: Ukrainian Karate Federation

Details: Matvii’s coach, Ihor Yefymenko, said that he was "a lovely boy, very well-behaved".

"In the past six months, he seemed to have grown up and started working for results. One day he came up to me and said: ‘Ihor Anatoliiovych, I want to beat everyone and win more medals than my brother Lev’," Yefymenko said.

Matvii was the youngest of three boys. His older brothers – 8-year-old Mykhailo and 12-year-old Lev – also practise karate.

Quote from the Ukrainian Karate Federation: "The world has to know: it’s not only children who are being killed in Ukraine. Our future is being killed. And every such killing is not just a tragedy for one family. It is the pain of the entire nation.

The Ukrainian Karate Federation, the Sen-Bin club and the entire karate community of Ukraine express their deepest condolences to Matvii Marchenko’s parents, brothers and relatives, and to everyone who knew and loved him."

Details: The Bryhantyna children’s water sports club, which Matvii attended, also expressed their condolences.

"Today we lost one of our athletes and members of the Bryhantyna club – Matvii Marchenko. During the enemy strike, a missile hit a section of the building where he lived.

There are no words… Rest in peace, Matvii," the club wrote.

Background:

On the night of 30-31 July, Russia attacked Ukraine with 317 drones and missiles, most of which targeted Kyiv.

As of the evening of 31 July, 145 people were reported injured and at least 15 killed. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

