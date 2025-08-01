Russian 31 July attack on Kyiv: names of three more people who were killed revealed

The names of three more people who were killed in the 31 July Russian attack on Kyiv have been confirmed. They are neurologist Roman Moskalenko, practitioner of Japanese martial arts Vitalii Raboshchuk and Vitalii’s daughter Vlada.

Source: Dobrobut, a medical facilities network

Details: Roman Moskalenko graduated from the Bohomolets National Medical University in 2009. He worked at Dobrobut for nine years.

"Yesterday, his family, friends and colleagues held on to hope all day. They believed he might still be found alive, but overnight, rescue workers recovered his body from under the rubble," Dobrobut stated.

They described Roman as a deeply compassionate and attentive person – "to patients, colleagues, to everyone".

Roman Moskalenko

The deaths of Vitalii and Vlada Raboshchuk were reported by Nippon Kempo Ukraine, the Japanese martial arts school where Vitalii trained.

Vitalii Raboshchuk

"To this moment, the news still feels like a terrible mistake. It’s impossible to accept. Words can’t convey the grief and sorrow. It’s like a nightmare," the school wrote.

Background:

On the night of 30-31 July, Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine, firing 317 drones and missiles, most of which targeted Kyiv.

The strike destroyed an entire section of a multi-storey building in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district.

As of the morning of 1 August, 31 people were confirmed killed in Kyiv, including five children, the youngest of whom was two years old. At least 159 others were injured.

Among the victims was six-year-old Matvii Marchenko, a member of the Kyiv-based karate club Sen-Bin.

Nataliia Haiova, a preschool teacher from Ivankovychi, was killed in this attack along with her two sons, aged 17 and 22, and her brother.

