Lithuania finds drone that entered from Belarus

The UAV that entered Lithuania's airspace from the territory of Belarus on 28 July was found on the fifth day of the search.

Source: European Pravda; LRT, Lithuanian public broadcaster

Details: A UAV flew from Belarus to Lithuania on 28 July and was discovered at the Gaižunai training ground in the Jonava district on Friday 1 August.

This information was confirmed by Lithuanian National Defence Minister Dovilė Šakalienė.

"We confirm that the drone has been found. More detailed information will be provided in the near future," Šakalienė said.

Early reports indicate that the UAV looks similar to a Russian Shahed drone. Military investigators and bomb disposal experts have arrived at the scene.

On the morning of 28 July, Lithuanians living near the Belarusian border reported to the police that they had seen and heard something resembling a drone. Video footage from one witness suggested it may have been a Shahed-type drone.

Šakalienė suggested that the drone might have entered Lithuanian territory due to the impact of Ukrainian electronic warfare systems.

The commander of the Lithuanian Armed Forces added that more air defence systems would be deployed closer to the Belarusian border and that from next year, Lithuania would begin using a Ukrainian acoustic drone detection system.

On July 29, a special air defence unit in Lithuania was moved closer to the border with Belarus due to the drone threat.

