All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Lithuania to deploy Ukrainian acoustic drone detection system in 2026

Mariya YemetsTuesday, 29 July 2025, 09:47
Lithuania to deploy Ukrainian acoustic drone detection system in 2026
Lithuania flag. Stock Photo: Getty Images

Lithuania is preparing to deploy a drone acoustic detection system developed in Ukraine, which is expected to be introduced in 2026.

Source: European Pravda; Raimundas Vaikšnoras, Commander of the Lithuanian Armed Forces, in a conversation with Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT, amid discussions about another incident involving a drone entering Lithuanian airspace

Details: Vaikšnoras was asked whether Lithuania would have an acoustic drone detection system and when – to complement the existing radar systems, which have their own technical limitations.

Advertisement:

Quote from Vaikšnoras: "This year has been the starting point, as we have allocated funds for the purchase. Testing will take place by the end of the year, and, as the Air Force Commander mentioned today, from next year the use of these systems will begin."

Details: Vaikšnoras added that the process had been somewhat delayed due to bureaucratic procedures, because "this is, so to speak, a Ukrainian system that had to be adapted to our US systems due to sensitive nuances". It had previously been mentioned that the system in question is Sky Fortress.

He also said that additional air defence systems would be deployed closer to the border with Belarus.

Background:

  • On the morning of 28 July, a drone similar to a Shahed UAV flew into Lithuania. 
  • Police were alerted to the presence of the drone, believed to have entered Lithuanian airspace from Belarus, after receiving multiple eyewitness reports near the border. The last sighting was near Vilnius.
  • Minister of National Defence Dovilė Šakaliene suggested that the drone might have flown into Lithuanian territory because of a Ukrainian electronic warfare system.
  • A similar incident occurred on 10 July, when a Gerbera UAV (Shahed-type drone) flew into Lithuania via Belarus. Lithuania subsequently sent a note of protest to Belarus.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

LithuaniaUkrainedrones
Advertisement:
Kremlin reacts to Trump's shortened deadline for peace deal response
Ukrainian law enforcement prevent assassination of commander of Da Vinci Wolves battalion plotted by Russians – photos, video
updatedRussians attack prison facility in Zaporizhzhia: 17 killed, 42 injured – photos, video
EU warns Kyiv it will halt funding unless anti-corruption agencies' independence is restored
UpdatedDrones attack railway junction in Russia's Rostov Oblast – videos
Ukrainian government appoints Tetiana Berezhna as acting minister of culture and strategic communications
All News
Lithuania
Lithuania searching for UAV spotted near Vilnius possibly launched from Belarus
Lithuania calls on Ukraine to stay the course on anti-corruption reforms
Lithuania purchases over 2,500 drones for Ukraine's Armed Forces – photos
RECENT NEWS
15:41
European Commission calls on Ukraine to select Ukrainian Economic Security Bureau head swiftly and in line with law
14:41
Ukraine calls for boycott of Russian delegation led by sanctioned diplomat Matvienko in Geneva
13:50
Polish logistics companies complain about lack of Ukrainian grain
13:44
UK condemns Russian strikes last night that killed 20 people
13:43
Ukrainian ambassador: "Germany understands we need our people back to rebuild the country"
13:42
Kremlin reacts to Trump's shortened deadline for peace deal response
13:26
Ukraine officially recognises deportation of Ukrainians from Poland in 1944–1951
13:24
Poland accuses Colombian national of arson attacks ordered by Russian intelligence
12:52
Russia attacks Kharkiv Oblast with MLRS: 5 killed, 3 more injured
12:48
Russian attack on Sumy Oblast damages tax service premises
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: