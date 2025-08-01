All Sections
Putin says his ultimatum to Ukraine from 2024 has not changed

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 1 August 2025, 14:42
Russian leader Vladimir Putin has declared that his demands to Ukraine, outlined in the summer of 2024, remain unchanged.

Source: Russian news agencies quoting Putin during a meeting with Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus 

Details: In 2024, Putin laid out his so-called "conditions for ending hostilities in Ukraine".

At the time, he said that Ukrainian forces "must be completely withdrawn from the territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts within the administrative borders".

Meanwhile, on Friday 1 August, Putin said that he "positively assesses" the negotiation process in Istanbul and that steps must be discussed to establish "a long-term – without any temporary limitations – peace in Ukraine".

Speaking to journalists, Putin did not directly comment on an ultimatum issued by US President Donald Trump but remarked that "all disappointments from anyone’s side arise from excessive expectations".

PutinUkraine
