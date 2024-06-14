All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Putin states Ukrainian Armed Forces must withdraw from 4 Ukrainian oblasts to begin peace talks

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 14 June 2024, 13:47
Putin states Ukrainian Armed Forces must withdraw from 4 Ukrainian oblasts to begin peace talks
Russia's leader Vladimir Putin. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia's leader Vladimir Putin has again reiterated that he is supposedly "ready for peace talks", but for this, Ukraine must withdraw its troops from all regions occupied by Russia, which the Kremlin considers Russian territory.

Source: Putin, addressing the Russian Foreign Ministry, as reported by Meduza, a Latvian-based Russian media outlet

Details: The Kremlin leader has supposedly laid out "conditions for ending hostilities in Ukraine". 

Advertisement:

He stated that Ukrainian forces "must be completely withdrawn from the territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts within the administrative borders."

Additionally, according to Putin, "Ukraine must declare its refusal to join NATO". 

Supposedly, "if these conditions are met, Russia will immediately cease fire".

Advertisement:

Quote: "I emphasise that it is from the entire territory of these regions within their administrative borders as they existed at the time of their accession to Ukraine. As soon as Kyiv declares readiness for such a decision and begins the actual withdrawal of troops from these regions and also officially announces the abandonment of plans to join NATO, from our side, immediately, literally at that same moment, the order to cease fire and begin negotiations will be issued. I repeat, we will do this immediately."

Details: He said the essence of the Russian proposal supposedly "is not about a temporary truce". It is not about freezing the conflict but about its "final resolution," added the Russian leader.

Putin listed Ukraine’s neutral and non-nuclear status and lifting sanctions against Russia as additional conditions for peaceful resolution.

He claimed that Moscow is now making "another real concrete peace proposal", and if Kyiv and Western capitals turn it down, "then this is their problem, their political and moral responsibility for continuing the bloodshed".

Why it is important: Russian ruler Vladimir Putin is trying to undermine the efficiency of the upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Russia keeps promoting the idea of alleged peace talks, which it wants to use to retain all the Ukrainian territories it occupied. The Russians keep terrorising Ukraine, launching strikes on power and civilian infrastructure almost every day.

Kyiv stressed that Putin’s regime poses a threat to global security, not only for Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Putinwar
Advertisement:

Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman and injuring other people – photos

Ukraine and EU negotiated security agreement, it is to be signed soon

Ukraine's intelligence identifies killers of 4 Ukrainian POWs near Robotyne – video

EU reveals targets of new sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian soldier beheaded by Russians in Donetsk Oblast has been identified

Another state signs final communiqué of Global Peace Summit

All News
Putin
Putin claims he did not plan to storm Kyiv in 2022
Historic step and clear signal to Putin – Scholz on US$50 billion agreement for Ukraine
Putin plans to visit North Korea, Russian newspaper says
RECENT NEWS
23:34
Russians intensify efforts on Kramatorsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
23:15
IAEA Director General calls intentions to construct new power units at Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant timely
23:01
Russians strike Toretsk, Rozkishne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast, killing one and injuring two
21:56
Putin arrives in Vietnam, plans to discuss "partnership of countries"
21:25
NATO debates regarding wording to support Ukraine's membership
21:22
Historic medal: Ukrainian athlete wins silver at European Championship in Basel
20:54
Ukraine's air defence destroys Russian missile above Poltava Oblast
20:28
Russians carry out 36 assault on Pokrovsk front in past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
19:53
Russian forces strike recreational infrastructure in Odesa Oblast with ballistic missile
19:29
US postpones supply of Patriot missiles to Switzerland due to prioritising Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: