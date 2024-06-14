Putin states Ukrainian Armed Forces must withdraw from 4 Ukrainian oblasts to begin peace talks

Russia's leader Vladimir Putin has again reiterated that he is supposedly "ready for peace talks", but for this, Ukraine must withdraw its troops from all regions occupied by Russia, which the Kremlin considers Russian territory.

Source: Putin, addressing the Russian Foreign Ministry, as reported by Meduza, a Latvian-based Russian media outlet

Details: The Kremlin leader has supposedly laid out "conditions for ending hostilities in Ukraine".

He stated that Ukrainian forces "must be completely withdrawn from the territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts within the administrative borders."

Additionally, according to Putin, "Ukraine must declare its refusal to join NATO".

Supposedly, "if these conditions are met, Russia will immediately cease fire".

Quote: "I emphasise that it is from the entire territory of these regions within their administrative borders as they existed at the time of their accession to Ukraine. As soon as Kyiv declares readiness for such a decision and begins the actual withdrawal of troops from these regions and also officially announces the abandonment of plans to join NATO, from our side, immediately, literally at that same moment, the order to cease fire and begin negotiations will be issued. I repeat, we will do this immediately."

Details: He said the essence of the Russian proposal supposedly "is not about a temporary truce". It is not about freezing the conflict but about its "final resolution," added the Russian leader.

Putin listed Ukraine’s neutral and non-nuclear status and lifting sanctions against Russia as additional conditions for peaceful resolution.

He claimed that Moscow is now making "another real concrete peace proposal", and if Kyiv and Western capitals turn it down, "then this is their problem, their political and moral responsibility for continuing the bloodshed".

Why it is important: Russian ruler Vladimir Putin is trying to undermine the efficiency of the upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Russia keeps promoting the idea of alleged peace talks, which it wants to use to retain all the Ukrainian territories it occupied. The Russians keep terrorising Ukraine, launching strikes on power and civilian infrastructure almost every day.

Kyiv stressed that Putin’s regime poses a threat to global security, not only for Ukraine.

