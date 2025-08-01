Polish authorities arrest Russian spy from former Soviet country

A man charged with espionage against Warsaw and its allies was remanded in custody for three months by a Polish court on Friday 1 August.

Details: Siemoniak said a "citizen of an Asian country that emerged after the collapse of the USSR" was detained by officers from Poland’s Internal Security Agency on Wednesday 30 July.

"This is a career military intelligence officer who conducted intelligence activities against the security of Poland and allied military structures," the Polish official said.

The man was taken into custody for three months after being charged by the Polish prosecutor’s office.

Background:

Earlier this week, it was reported that Polish special services had detained a 27-year-old Colombian man who had been working for Russian intelligence and was behind two arson attacks on construction warehouses in Warsaw and Radom in 2024.

Earlier this year, Polish prosecutors charged two Ukrainian nationals suspected of involvement in a 12 May 2024 arson attack on a shopping centre in Warsaw.

