Poland accuses Colombian national of arson attacks ordered by Russian intelligence

Ulyana Krychkovska, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 29 July 2025, 13:24
Smoke after arson attacks on construction warehouses. Photo: RMF24

Poland has accused a Colombian national of carrying out arson attacks on construction warehouses in two Polish cities on behalf of Russian intelligence.

Source: Jacek Dobrzyński, spokesperson for the Coordinator of Special Services, as reported by RMF24 and cited by European Pravda

Details: Dobrzyński said that the 27-year-old Colombian, acting on behalf of Russian intelligence, was behind two arson attacks on the warehouses in Warsaw and Radom in 2024 - this was discovered by employees of the Internal Security Agency (ABW). The fire in Warsaw occurred on 23 May, and the one in Radom a week later, on 30 May.

The suspect reportedly received detailed instructions regarding the target and method of attack, including how to make a Molotov cocktail.

He has been charged with terrorism and faces a life sentence. The Internal Security Agency said the suspect has partially admitted guilt and given a statement that is now being verified.

"These actions were commissioned, coordinated and financed by an individual linked to Russian intelligence services. The suspect received detailed guidance on the target and how to carry out the attack – including how to make a Molotov cocktail and what means of transport to use," Internal Security Agency officials stated.

Internal Security Agency officers also found that Russian services have been systematically recruiting people of Latin American origin with military backgrounds via the Telegram messenger app to conduct reconnaissance, commit arson and document damage at designated locations.

In addition, it emerged that in June this year, another Colombian was sentenced to eight years in prison in Czechia for setting fire to a bus depot in Prague and attempting to set fire to a shopping centre. The man pleaded guilty.

According to the Czech prime minister, Russian intelligence services were involved in the case.

Background:

  • Earlier this year, Polish prosecutors charged two Ukrainian nationals suspected of involvement in the 12 May 2024 arson attack on a shopping centre in Warsaw.
  • In May, it became known that several individuals had been detained in Germany and Switzerland for supposedly planning to send parcel bombs on the orders of Russian intelligence.
  • In July, Czech intelligence reported that Russia has been hiring migrants from outside the European Union to commit crimes, spread fear and undermine trust in European governments.

