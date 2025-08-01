US and NATO discuss new mechanism for providing military assistance to Ukraine – Reuters

The United States and NATO are discussing a new approach to supplying weapons to Ukraine, which is based on European members of the Alliance paying for American weapons.

Source: Reuters with reference to three informed sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Reuters stated that NATO countries, the US and Ukraine are developing a new mechanism aimed at supplying Kyiv with weapons from a list of Ukraine's priority needs, known as PURL.

Ukraine will define the priority types of weapons it needs in tranches of around US$500 million and NATO allies, coordinated by Secretary General Mark Rutte, will then agree among themselves who will provide or pay for items from the list.

A European official told Reuters on condition of anonymity that NATO allies hope to provide Ukraine with weapons worth US$10 billion through this approach.

"That is the starting point, and it's an ambitious target that we're working towards. We're currently on that trajectory. We support the ambition. We need that sort of volume," a Reuters source said.

As a US source explained to Reuters, the mechanism under discussion would effectively bypass the lengthy US weapons sales procedures for replenishing its own stockpiles. However, the NATO country would have to pay the US in advance for expedited replenishment of stocks.

Reuters noted that the technical details of such payment, in particular the mechanism for transferring funds to the US, are still under discussion.

Background:

A bill entitled the PEACE Act has been submitted to Congress. It provides for the creation of a fund under the US Department of the Treasury into which NATO allies will be able to contribute funds to replenish military equipment supplied to Ukraine.

On 1 August, Germany announced it would transfer two Patriot systems to Ukraine over the coming months, first the launchers and then other components of the system.

