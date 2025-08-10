All Sections
Russia attacks city in Donetsk Oblast overnight: one killed, two injured

Olga KatsimonSunday, 10 August 2025, 11:44
Russia attacks city in Donetsk Oblast overnight: one killed, two injured
The aftermath of the Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast. Photo: Vadym Filashkin

One person has been killed and two injured as Russian forces launched two strikes on the city of Druzhkivka in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 10 August.

Source: Ukraine's National Police in Donetsk Oblast

Details: At around 04:00 and 05:00, Russian forces delivered two strikes on Druzhkivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing one civilian and injuring two.

The police reported that at least five houses and two civilian vehicles had been damaged.

Law enforcement agencies and the Security Service of Ukraine have opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code (war crimes).

Background: On 8 August, local authorities in Donetsk Oblast ordered a mandatory evacuation of families with children from 19 settlements in the Lyman hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

