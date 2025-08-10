Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on Saratov oil refinery in Russia

Ukraine's General Staff has confirmed that Ukrainian drones struck an oil refinery in the Russian city of Saratov on the night of 9-10 August.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The strikes caused explosions and a fire at the facility, the General Staff said.

Quote: "Last night, the Saratov oil refinery (Saratov Oblast, Russian Federation) was attacked by the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the defence forces."

Details: The Saratov oil refinery is one of Russia's key fuel infrastructure facilities, supplying oil products to its forces in Ukraine. Its annual processing capacity reaches 7 million tonnes of oil.

The General Staff emphasised that the defence forces are continuing measures aimed at undermining Russia's military and economic potential in order to force it to stop its aggression against Ukraine.

Quote: "A just peace is closer with every target struck on the territory of the Russian Federation that is involved in its criminal war against Ukraine."

Background: On the night of 9-10 August, drones attacked an oil refinery in the Russian city of Saratov, causing an enormous fire at the facility.

