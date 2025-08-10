Russian drones attack civilians in Kherson Oblast, two killed

Two men have been killed after Russian forces launched drone strikes on civilians in Kherson Oblast on Sunday 10 August.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The investigators have found that Russian troops used drones to attack one of the streets in the village of Stanislav in the Kherson district at 13:00 on 10 August, killing a man aged 37.

At around 14:00, a civilian aged 48 was killed in the village of Dniprovske under similar circumstances.

The prosecutor's office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the war crimes (Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Police investigators and prosecutors are documenting the circumstances of the attack.

Background: On the morning of 10 August, one person was killed and two injured after Russian forces launched two strikes on the city of Druzhkivka in Donetsk Oblast.

