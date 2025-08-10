All Sections
Zelenskyy speaks with presidents of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan: state cannot be regarded as "territory"

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 10 August 2025, 16:13
Zelenskyy speaks with presidents of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan: state cannot be regarded as territory
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President's Office

During a conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated him on the agreements reached with Armenia, and the two leaders agreed to expand energy cooperation.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: Zelenskyy noted that "the world has responded very positively to the trilateral meeting in Washington" between US President Donald Trump and the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan. "We hope everything will work," he added.

Zelenskyy also briefed Aliyev on Ukraine’s engagements with partners on ending the war. "It is important that the joint efforts of the world ultimately compel Russia to stop its hostilities and aggression," he said.

"We also discussed our energy cooperation with Azerbaijan. Significant achievements have been made. We agreed that we will not stop there and will continue working to expand our capabilities," the president reported.

Earlier, Zelenskyy spoke with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and thanked him for supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "It is extremely dangerous for every nation if this or that independent state is regarded simply as 'territory' and attempts are made to partition it. History has shown many times: if such injustice is allowed against one state, it does not end there.

That is why it is important for all states to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine based on respect for the sovereign rights of the Ukrainian people."

