Azerbaijan may consider lifting arms embargo on Ukraine – Azerbaijani news agency

Azerbaijan may consider lifting its embargo on supplying weapons to Ukraine if Russia continues to strike Ukraine’s gas infrastructure through which Azerbaijani gas flows.

Source: Caliber.Az, an Azerbaijani news agency, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Sunday 10 August, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone call during which they discussed Russian strikes on Ukraine’s gas infrastructure carrying Azerbaijani gas and an attack on a SOCAR oil depot in Odesa.

The two leaders said they were outraged by the actions of the Russian armed forces.

Caliber.Az, citing reliable sources, reports that if Russia continues its aggressive policy towards Azerbaijan’s interests, Baku will begin considering lifting its embargo on supplying Ukraine with weapons from its arsenal.

Russia’s armed forces have begun systematically targeting Azerbaijani energy facilities located in Ukraine. This situation is pushing Baku to take retaliatory measures.

Background:

On the night of 7-8 August 2025, Russian forces attacked an oil depot belonging to the Azerbaijani company SOCAR in Odesa Oblast, Ukraine.

Russia launched five Shahed strike drones on the SOCAR oil depot, causing a fire and damaging a diesel pipeline. Four company employees sustained serious injuries.

This was the second attack in recent weeks on facilities in Ukraine connected to Azerbaijan. Earlier, the Russians targeted a gas distribution station near Orlivka, a key element of the Trans-Balkan Gas Pipeline, which began transporting Azerbaijani gas to Ukraine on 28 June.

