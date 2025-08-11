NATO secretary general signals possible de facto recognition of Russian control over parts of Ukraine in future deal

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has stated that Friday’s summit between President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska would be an important test for ending the war in Ukraine.

Source: ABC News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rutte said that "next Friday will be important because it will be about testing Putin, how serious he is on bringing this terrible war to an end".

Advertisement:

Quote: "When it comes to full-scale negotiations, and let’s hope that Friday will be an important step in that process. ... It will be about territory. It will be, of course, about security guarantees, but also about the absolute need to acknowledge that Ukraine decides on its own future, that Ukraine has to be a sovereign nation, deciding on its own geopolitical future -- of course having no limitations to its own military troop levels. And for NATO, to have no limitations on our presence on the eastern flank."

More details: The NATO chief also acknowledged the reality that Russia controls part of Ukraine’s pre-war territory.

"The question will be how to go forward past a ceasefire, including what it means in terms of security guarantees for Ukraine," Rutte said.

Quote: "When it comes to this whole issue of territory, when it comes to acknowledging, for example, maybe in a future deal that Russia is controlling de facto, factually some of the territory of Ukraine, it has to be effectual recognition, and not a political de jure recognition."

Background:

The Trump-Putin meeting is scheduled to take place in Alaska on 15 August amid media reports that Washington and Moscow are apparently seeking an agreement to end the war in Ukraine that could cement Russia’s occupation of part of its territory.

In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that "the answer to the Ukrainian territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine".

On the night of 9-10 August, a joint statement addressed to Trump and Putin was released by the leaders of France, Italy, Germany, Poland and the UK, the president of the European Commission, and the president of Finland.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!