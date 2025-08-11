Battlefield sees 137 clashes, 42 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 137 combat clashes occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with 42 of them taking place on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 11 August

Details: In total, 137 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

Advertisement:

On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, two combat clashes occurred. The Russians launched 10 airstrikes, dropping 20 guided aerial bombs, and fired 293 times, including 10 times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks near the city of Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian troops conducted eight attacks. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Radkivka, Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Nova Kruhliakivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 19 attacks, trying to advance near the settlements of Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Hrekivka and Torske and towards Shandryholove and Dronivka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks. The Russians attempted to push Ukrainian forces back near the settlements of Hryhorivka, Vyimka and Verkhnokamianske.

On the Kramatorsk front, six combat clashes occurred, as the Russians tried to advance near the settlements of Novomarkove and Chasiv Yar and towards Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted eight attacks near the settlements of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove and Katerynivka and towards Rusyn Yar and Pleshchiivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 42 Russian assaults near the settlements of Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Zatyshok, Kucheriv Yar, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Myroliubivka, Sukhetske, Chunyshyne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Horikhoe, Dachne and Fedorivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine's defence forces repelled 33 Russian assaults near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Vilne Pole, Temyrivka, Filiia, Maliivka, Myrne, Oleksandrohrad, Voskresenka, Shevchenko and Olhivske.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians conducted two attacks near the village of Malynivka.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian troops carried out assault operations near Kamianske and towards Mala Tokmachka. Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians conducted four unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft and Rocket Forces and Artillery units hit six clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment, as well as an air defence system and three artillery pieces belonging to the Russians.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!