All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Battlefield sees 137 clashes, 42 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 11 August 2025, 09:44
Battlefield sees 137 clashes, 42 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 137 combat clashes occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with 42 of them taking place on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 11 August

Details: In total, 137 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

Advertisement:

On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, two combat clashes occurred. The Russians launched 10 airstrikes, dropping 20 guided aerial bombs, and fired 293 times, including 10 times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks near the city of Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian troops conducted eight attacks. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Radkivka, Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Nova Kruhliakivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 19 attacks, trying to advance near the settlements of Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Hrekivka and Torske and towards Shandryholove and Dronivka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks. The Russians attempted to push Ukrainian forces back near the settlements of Hryhorivka, Vyimka and Verkhnokamianske.

On the Kramatorsk front, six combat clashes occurred, as the Russians tried to advance near the settlements of Novomarkove and Chasiv Yar and towards Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted eight attacks near the settlements of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove and Katerynivka and towards Rusyn Yar and Pleshchiivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 42 Russian assaults near the settlements of Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Zatyshok, Kucheriv Yar, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Myroliubivka, Sukhetske, Chunyshyne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Horikhoe, Dachne and Fedorivka. 

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine's defence forces repelled 33 Russian assaults near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Vilne Pole, Temyrivka, Filiia, Maliivka, Myrne, Oleksandrohrad, Voskresenka, Shevchenko and Olhivske.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians conducted two attacks near the village of Malynivka.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian troops carried out assault operations near Kamianske and towards Mala Tokmachka. Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians conducted four unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions. 

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft and Rocket Forces and Artillery units hit six clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment, as well as an air defence system and three artillery pieces belonging to the Russians. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

General StaffRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Close associate of Putin urged him to end war in Ukraine and start talks – NYT
Artist Davyd Chychkan killed in action
NATO secretary general: Trump-Putin meeting will be test for Putin, talks to continue afterwards
Vance believes neither Ukrainians nor Russians will be happy with war settlement
updatedThree killed as two explosions rock beach in Odesa Oblast – video
Slovak PM compares Ukraine to "grass" in dispute between "elephants", Kyiv responds
All News
General Staff
Ukraine's Air Force destroys Russian battalion command post in Kherson Oblast
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Ukrainian forces liberate Bezsalivka in Sumy Oblast
RECENT NEWS
11:02
Donbas and Crimea will be Europe once Ukraine returns – Czech minister on shape of the West
10:59
Several hundred Russian troops arrive in Belarus – Ukraine's Border Guard Service
10:40
Far-right AfD calls for ending aid payments to Ukrainians in Germany
10:32
Russians continue advancing in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
09:47
European Commission urges US not to make unilateral concessions to Russia
09:44
Battlefield sees 137 clashes, 42 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
09:02
Rutte doesn't think Putin will ultimately get rewarded for invading Ukraine
08:50
Close associate of Putin urged him to end war in Ukraine and start talks – NYT
08:40
NATO secretary general signals possible de facto recognition of Russian control over parts of Ukraine in future deal
08:10
Ukrainian air defence downs 59 Russian drones, 12 UAVs hit targets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: