Zaporizhzhia to set up mobile coach station to replace facility destroyed in Russian attack
A temporary ticket office and passenger service points will be set up on the site of the central coach station in Zaporizhzhia, which was destroyed in a Russian airstrike.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, as reported by Ukrinform
Details: Fedorov said the station had previously served the territory now under occupation, as well as routes to Dnipro, Kyiv and other oblasts.
"We will organise coach station operations at this location. We will set up a mobile ticket office and a mobile passenger service point, thus ensuring travel continues from this site," he said.
Fedorov reported the station platform has survived, but the main building has been destroyed.
Background: On 10 August, Russian forces struck the coach station in Zaporizhzhia, injuring 20 people. Emergency and rescue operations had been completed.
