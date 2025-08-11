All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Defence Ministry approves eight new ground robots for service in July

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 11 August 2025, 14:01
Ukraine's Defence Ministry approves eight new ground robots for service in July
Stock Photo

In July 2025, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine codified and approved eight new domestically produced unmanned ground systems (UGS) capable of performing a wide range of tasks for military use.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Details: The approved models include universal multipurpose platforms designed for logistics and special missions and for evacuating wounded soldiers in need of urgent medical assistance. 

Advertisement:

The systems come in both wheeled and tracked configurations, are equipped with modern communications and video transmission cameras, and can operate in various weather conditions over long distances.

Since the start of 2025, the ministry has approved a total of 40 Ukrainian-made UGS for use, compared with 60 in 2024 and just 13 in 2023. 

The exact specifications of the new systems and the timeline for their deployment in combat remain undisclosed.

Background: Ukraine has also developed the Zmiy Droid 12.7, a combat UGS by DevDroid and Rovertech capable of withstanding multiple FPV-drone hits. It can be used for reconnaissance and direct-fire missions and is currently undergoing codification, with developers saying it is ready for combat use.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Armed ForcesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
EU to allocate €1.5 billion in proceeds from frozen Russian assets to cover Ukraine's loan repayments
Ukraine's long-range drones strike Russian plant producing missile systems – video
Azerbaijan's president allocates US$2 million to Ukraine amid Russian strikes on gas infrastructure
Close associate of Putin urged him to end war in Ukraine and start talks – NYT
Artist Davyd Chychkan killed in action
NATO secretary general: Trump-Putin meeting will be test for Putin, talks to continue afterwards
All News
Armed Forces
Artist Davyd Chychkan killed in action
Zmii-500 ground drone of Khartiia Brigade rescues wounded soldier, covering distance of 34 km – video
Ukrainian intelligence drones strike Russian targets in Crimea – video
RECENT NEWS
15:29
EU to allocate €1.5 billion in proceeds from frozen Russian assets to cover Ukraine's loan repayments
15:25
AI-navigated drone developed by Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade and defence cluster member
14:01
Ukraine's Defence Ministry approves eight new ground robots for service in July
13:53
Putin continues calling world leaders to boast about upcoming meeting with Trump
13:39
Spanish foreign minister: Ukraine must have seat at peace talks
13:08
Daughter of fallen soldier brought back to Ukraine day before she was due to be sent to Russian children's home
13:02
Ukraine's long-range drones strike Russian plant producing missile systems – video
13:00
Russia deploys additional forces to Orikhiv and Huliaipole fronts, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
12:36
Zaporizhzhia to set up mobile coach station to replace facility destroyed in Russian attack
12:31
Czech foreign minister comes to Ukraine for his sixth visit
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: