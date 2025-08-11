Ukraine's Defence Ministry approves eight new ground robots for service in July

In July 2025, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine codified and approved eight new domestically produced unmanned ground systems (UGS) capable of performing a wide range of tasks for military use.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Details: The approved models include universal multipurpose platforms designed for logistics and special missions and for evacuating wounded soldiers in need of urgent medical assistance.

Advertisement:

The systems come in both wheeled and tracked configurations, are equipped with modern communications and video transmission cameras, and can operate in various weather conditions over long distances.

Since the start of 2025, the ministry has approved a total of 40 Ukrainian-made UGS for use, compared with 60 in 2024 and just 13 in 2023.

The exact specifications of the new systems and the timeline for their deployment in combat remain undisclosed.

Background: Ukraine has also developed the Zmiy Droid 12.7, a combat UGS by DevDroid and Rovertech capable of withstanding multiple FPV-drone hits. It can be used for reconnaissance and direct-fire missions and is currently undergoing codification, with developers saying it is ready for combat use.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!