Ukrainian forces attack Russian command post, killing brigade commander

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 11 August 2025, 21:20
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Ukraine’s defence forces have attacked a command post belonging to Russia’s 85th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade in temporarily occupied territory in Donetsk Oblast, killing the brigade commander.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Ukraine’s defence forces continue to destroy Russian command posts. The latest target was a command post of the 85th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces in temporarily occupied territory in Donetsk Oblast.

Early reports suggest that as a result of the strike, the brigade commander, who goes by the alias ‘Dniepr’, and five operational personnel were killed by a precision munition."

More details: More detailed information on the consequences of the strike is being confirmed.

